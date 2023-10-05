Tanger Outlets Nashville grand opening – here’s what you should know

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The new Tanger Outlets development outside of Nashville is just a few weeks away from opening, and the excitement is brewing for Music City’s next big retail and dining destination.

Mackenzie Reagan, marketing director for Tanger Outlets Nashville, led a media tour of the progress at the development on Thursday. Reagan said the development, located off Interstate 24 in Antioch, is in the final stages of “a lot of cosmetic touches.” Reagan said murals are being painted on the development’s walls, trees are going in and the parking lot is being painted – the final touches to the newest retail development in the Nashville area.

Work is also still being done inside, including stores installing shelves before merchandise comes in. Tanger’s grand opening will be held Oct. 27.

“We have a wide variety of retail partners for really anybody,” Reagan said.

The development will feature national brands like Nike, Columbia, Old Navy, Crocs, Ralph Lauren, Bath & Body Works, alongside local stores like Run It Back, a sneaker shop, and Hollie Ray Boutique.

Food and beverage options include Nashville favorite Prince’s Hot Chicken and Red Bicycle Coffee. Crumbl Cookies will also open a shop there.

“We’re excited to let people in. We know a lot of people see it as they’re driving on I-24 every day. You can see the progress happening. The signs going up and the paint going up on the buildings,” Reagan said. “To be able to open our doors on Oct. 27 and invite everyone in and see all our beautiful stores that are opening, our food and beverage partners that are ready to serve families, friends and locals – we’re just really excited to finally open those doors and have everyone on site. It feels alive right now because there’s a lot of construction and all that going on, but it’s going to feel even more alive when all the locals and our shoppers come on site.”

The development’s grand opening will feature live music, arts and crafts, and other family-friendly activities. Stores open at 10 a.m.

“When you step onto this property, it embodies Nashville with the murals, the food and beverage; we’ll have live music,” Reagan said. “It really is going to be Nashville a little bit outside of the city, and that’s exactly what we wanted it to be.”

The development avoided disaster in April, after a HVAC unit on top of one of the units caught fire. Luckily, the Nashville Fire Department was able to put out the fire.

