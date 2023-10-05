Police warn of viral trend increasing risk of Kia, Hyundai vehicles being stolen

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro police are warning Hyundai and Kia owners of a continued issue with these vehicles after a viral TikTok trend is causing a rise in stolen cars.

More than 60 Hyundai and Kia vehicles have been reported stolen in Murfreesboro in 2023 alone. Police said this is a significant rise from 18 stolen in 2022 and 22 stolen in 2021.

“MPD has recovered many of the Kia and Hyundai vehicles stolen in the city and have returned them to their owners. Several cars stolen in Murfreesboro have also been recovered in Rutherford County, Smyrna, and Nashville. Detectives are working with those agencies and other neighboring agencies since several Hyundai and Kia vehicles were recovered in Murfreesboro that were stolen from other jurisdictions,” police said.

Multiple persons of interest have been identified to be responsible for some of these thefts. Police recommend owners park in well-lit areas and install anti-theft systems to deter would-be thieves.

“Drivers are also reminded to lock their doors, and do not leave keys, key fobs, or valuables inside their vehicles. Detectives are also encouraging residents to report any suspicious activity in their neighborhoods,” police said.

Here’s what Kia and Hyundai are doing to attempt to fix this ongoing issue, according to MPD:

South Korean automakers Kia and Hyundai have announced that they will be issuing a software upgrade for some of their vehicles. The upgrade is necessary because for models that do not have engine immobilizers. This means that the cars are more vulnerable to theft.

If you are a Hyundai owner you can call 800-633-5151, while Kia owners can call 800-333-4542 for assistance.

The two automakers are also offering free steering wheel locks.

