Police seek suspect in attempted abduction of UVA student

Police released photos of a man accused of dragging a college student into a car. (CPD)
Police released photos of a man accused of dragging a college student into a car. (CPD)(WVIR)
By NBC29 Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 8:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR/Gray News) - A search is underway for a man after the attempted abduction of a University of Virginia student on Wednesday, WVIR reports.

The woman managed to escape after she was dragged into a vehicle, authorities said. The vehicle crashed on Cabell Avenue after 9:30 p.m., hitting multiple trees and other automobiles.

Officers found the woman in the area of the crash scene, and she was treated for injuries at UVA Medical Center.

James Robert Allen, 40, was identified by authorities as the suspect. Police said they do not believe Allen knew the woman. He is wanted on charges of strangulation and abduction.

Police urged anyone who spots Allen to call 911 and to not approach him.

Copyright 2023 WVIR via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harpeth River was dyed red for a flow test, officials said, but there's no need for concern.
Why is the Harpeth River red?
2 killed in Pulaski crash after 20-year-old runs red light, THP says
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
TBI: Child death investigation underway in Westmoreland
Study: Middle Tennessee city ranked among best small cities in America
McDonald's confirmed the boneless barbecue pork sandwich will return to some locations next...
McDonald’s is bringing back the McRib (again!?)

Latest News

Victoria Saulter, 27, was booked Oct. 3 with second-degree cruelty to a juvenile, an offense...
Day care worker accused of deliberately burning infant’s hand in scalding water
A Tennessee soldier is among the dead after an Army trucked flipped over. Multiple other...
TN In Ten 10-5-23
Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks describe building homes alongside Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter,...
Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood talk working with the Carters for Habitat for Humanity and new music
Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks describe building homes alongside Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter,...
Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood build houses with the Carters for Habitat for Humanity
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken works while traveling by train to Kyiv, Ukraine, Sept. 6,...
US officials bring concerns about migration to Mexico meetings