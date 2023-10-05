Police searching for man who stole computers from Nashville nonprofit

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Someone stole computers and other tools from a Nashville nonprofit that were used to teach children and community members valuable skills. The organization is now at a standstill.

A dozen laptops donated to The Forge for their programming were stolen from the nonprofit early last Sunday morning. Metro Nashville Police said the entire incident was captured on security video, including the thief entering through a malfunctioning door.

The video shows a man pulling laptops off their locks and shoving them into his backpack along with valuable power tools. He then returns with a mask to take even more computers.

Director of education, business and community Erin Hewgley said the laptops were donated to the nonprofit about a year ago and allowed them to offer classes on Adobe Creative Suite, their laser cutter and other tools. Those classes have been canceled since the theft.

“I did have to contact some people and say, ‘I am sorry, but we can’t teach this class right now until we replace our computers,’” Hewgley said. “An organization like us, we depend largely on donations, both in-kind and cash. This is a very hand-built, community-built, organization there wasn’t a massive grant that made it happen.”

Hewgley said they were devastated the classes had to be canceled. Many small businesses that run out of the maker space have also been impacted because they rely on the tools to make many of their products.

She had no idea why someone would target the nonprofit and is hoping someone recognizes the thief to help police arrest him and return the computers.

“It’s heartbreaking,” Hewgley said. “These are small business owners who are looking to advance their own small businesses here in Nashville, to learn how to make their processes easier, to be able to show clients this is a rendering of exactly what I plan to fabricate for you. To not be able to offer that resource to the community hurts a lot. We were very sickened by it.”

Until the laptops can be found, The Forge is looking for people to donate or loan them computers that can be used for programming at the makerspace.

