NES, TVA partner to create new EV charging stations in Nashville

The new charging stations there are the first of five planned sites in Metro Nashville.
TVA and NES partnered to install new charging stations in Madison.
TVA and NES partnered to install new charging stations in Madison.(Daniel Smithson | WSMV/Brent Thompson)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee drivers who have electric vehicles now have more options to power up in the Madison area.

Nashville Electric Service and the Tennessee Valley Authority partnered up to install fast DC chargers at Serra Chevrolet Buick GMC off Gallatin Pike as part of an EV charging pilot program partnership.

The new charging stations there are the first of five planned sites in Metro Nashville. The stations help the efforts of the National Electric Highway Coalition, which seeks to enable long-distance EV travel by placing fast charges along interstates and major highways throughout the United States, according to a media release.

“We moved quickly to participate in this pilot project because we want to make it easy for people to choose EVs so our community can enjoy the environmental and economic benefits of electric transportation,” NES President and CEO Teresa Broyles-Aplin said in the release. “The collaboration with TVA makes it possible to more readily add fast chargers in our community.”

TVA has brought together local power companies, state and local government partners, and others to “pave the way for over 200,000 EVs on Tennessee roads by 2028,” according to the release.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harpeth River was dyed red for a flow test, officials said, but there's no need for concern.
Why is the Harpeth River red?
2 killed in Pulaski crash after 20-year-old runs red light, THP says
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
TBI: Baby death investigation underway in Westmoreland
Study: Middle Tennessee city ranked among best small cities in America
McDonald's confirmed the boneless barbecue pork sandwich will return to some locations next...
McDonald’s is bringing back the McRib (again!?)

Latest News

New technology to battle fires
Firefighter Air Replenishment System increases safety in Nashville high-rise buildings
New technology to battle fires
New technology to battle fires
A woman was taken to the hospital after a shooting on Lafayette Street.
Woman hospitalized after shooting in Chestnut Hill
Woman shot on Lafayette Street