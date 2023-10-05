NES, TVA partner to create new EV charging stations in Nashville

MADISON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee drivers who have electric vehicles now have more options to power up in the Madison area.

Nashville Electric Service and the Tennessee Valley Authority partnered up to install fast DC chargers at Serra Chevrolet Buick GMC off Gallatin Pike as part of an EV charging pilot program partnership.

The new charging stations there are the first of five planned sites in Metro Nashville. The stations help the efforts of the National Electric Highway Coalition, which seeks to enable long-distance EV travel by placing fast charges along interstates and major highways throughout the United States, according to a media release.

“We moved quickly to participate in this pilot project because we want to make it easy for people to choose EVs so our community can enjoy the environmental and economic benefits of electric transportation,” NES President and CEO Teresa Broyles-Aplin said in the release. “The collaboration with TVA makes it possible to more readily add fast chargers in our community.”

TVA has brought together local power companies, state and local government partners, and others to “pave the way for over 200,000 EVs on Tennessee roads by 2028,” according to the release.

