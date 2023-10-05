More than $50K in Gucci merch damaged, thieves steal thousands more from Green Hills Mall

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - More than $50,000 worth of Gucci merchandise was damaged and thousands more stolen by shoplifting suspects on Friday, Sept. 29 at the Gucci store at Green Hills Mall, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Police said three suspects, a woman and two men, entered the Gucci store and took thousands of dollars worth of merchandise before running out of the business.

As the suspects fled the store, one of them pepper sprayed the store causing more than $50,000 worth of damage to Gucci merchandise.

Police said they left in a navy blue Toyota Camry with damage along the driver’s side doors. The car had a temporary tag.

“Anyone who recognizes the suspects or the blue car from the attached surveillance photos is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward,” MNPD said.

