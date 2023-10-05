Man drinks 4 Four Lokos, destroys gate, forces airfield shutdown at BNA, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested for destroying a gate at a private hanger near the Nashville International Airport (BNA) after driving into it several times, according to an arrest report.

On Wednesday, officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department were called to a single-car crash near 603 Hangar Lane.

When officers arrived, they found a black Nissan Altima that drove into the vehicle gate that leads to the airfield, according to the report. At the time, there were no occupants in the car. Police said they found several open cans of Four Loko.

Officers shut down the airfield to find the person responsible for the wreck. They also wanted to make sure there wasn’t a breach of the airfield, according to the arrest report.

Police said they found Felipe Perez inside one of the private hangars.

Perez was detained and officers said they noticed he was under the influence. Perez had red bloodshot eyes that were glossed over, slurred speech and an alcoholic beverage, according to the arrest report.

Officers said they were able to get video footage of the incident and saw that Perez pulled up to the gate around 1:43 a.m. and was messing with the keypad. Shortly after, Perez drove his car into the gate four times, then left his car and ran toward the airfield, according to police.

Perez told police he drank four Four Lokos and was driving his nephew to get some of his belongings where he was working before driving into the gate, according to the report. Perez said after the crash, he got scared and ran away, police said.

The Nashville International Airport maintenance department said the estimated damages to the gate cost about $30,000.

Perez was arrested and booked on the following charges:

Driving under the influence

Airport and aircraft security

Open container

Underage consumption

Vandalism

Evading on foot

Driving on a suspended license

Leaving the scene of an accident

