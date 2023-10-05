Man arrested for assaulting former Davidson Co. officer at a Walmart, police say

The suspect was found in a fetal position with a smell of alcohol, police said.
Walmart
Walmart(WBRC)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested after he allegedly assaulted a former Davidson County Sheriff’s officer, according to an arrest report.

The Metro Nashville Police Department was called to a Walmart on Nolensville Pike on Wednesday at about 3 p.m. in response to an off-duty officer being in a fight, according to the report.

When police arrived, they found a man by the name of Brennan Reid lying in a fetal position with a smell of alcohol, according to the arrest report.

Police said Reid assaulted the retired officer.

While being taken into custody, he resisted arrest by pulling his hands away from officers and trying to walk away, according to the report.

Police said Reid had to be lowered to the ground by several officers.

He was charged with assault, resisting arrest and public intoxication. Reid was booked on a $1,600 bond.

