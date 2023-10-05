Historic Belle Meade Theater to be replaced by retail, office space

“The marble-covered Art Deco theater façade and marquee were preserved and stand as a recognizable landmark for the new development.”
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Retail and office spaces are set to replace the historic Belle Meade Theater that was opened up decades ago, according to Crain Construction.

The contractor reports the new project for Belle Meade will feature 150,000 square feet of space, retail and restaurant space on the main level, 52 apartments, 27 room types and a three-level below-grade structured parking.

Crain Construction is working alongside developer Giarratana Development, LLC and architect Gresham Smith on the new Belle Meade Town Center.

“While an iconic architectural gem, the Belle Meade Theater was long an underperforming commercial property in Nashville’s affluent Belle Meade neighborhood,” Cain Construction said on the new project. “The marble-covered Art Deco theater façade and marquee were preserved and stand as a recognizable landmark for the new development.”

Below is a look at some highlights of the project, from Cain Construction:

  • Through adaptive reuse, the old theater was converted into an urban grocery store.
  • Empty lot now holds a multifamily structure, retail space and a parking structure.
  • A portion of the site was donated and is now a public street connector with pedestrian amenities and parallel parking.
