High school students now being recruited as EMTs

Gallatin High student overcomes hearing loss to hear a heartbeat for first time in EMT class.
Because of a shortage of EMTs, Volunteer State is now preparing several Gallatin High students to get a job as EMTs upon graduation.
By Carley Gordon
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 6:49 PM CDT
GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - WSMV4 has told you about the shortage and how a lack of EMT’s means longer wait times for people in need.

“And, if you have a heart attack or a stroke, time is tissue,” said Vol State paramedic instructor Ashley Smith.

So, for the first time, Smith is recruiting at the high school level.

She’s now at Gallatin High School five days a week teaching a college course to 10 girls who will graduate ready to treat patients.

“Some are going to be encouraged that the younger folks are wanting to get into it. Some are going to be like, ‘Are you sure you’re old enough to do this?’ So they’re going to have to prove themselves,” said longtime paramedic Matt McLane.

Gallatin High School student Alyssa Bise has some additional hurdles to overcome.

She relies on a cochlear implant to hear.

“I have a lot of difficulty hearing my classmates sometimes, especially when we’re in the ambulance truck,” said Bise.

To do the job she’ll require a special $1,500 stethoscope.

Thankfully, an anonymous donor bought one and recently Bise was able to hear a heartbeat for the first time in her life.

“I was in shock,” said Bise.

Bise will not be the first deaf paramedic in the state.

That title goes to McLane, who has 27 years worth of stories about proving nay-sayers wrong.

“She told me, ‘You’ll never do this. You’re hearing impaired. You can’t do it.’ I eventually became her partner and her supervisor,” said McLane.

McLane said it’s inspiring to see a younger version of himself ready to take on a job that fewer people are willing to do.

“I’m proving to myself every day that I can do this even with my impairment,” said Bise.

And, listening to her teachers, it sounds like Tennessee will be lucky to have her.

“Because she’s going to be a game changer,” said McLane.

The 10 girls will graduate in May fully certified to work as EMTs throughout Tennessee.

If the program is successful, Volunteer State Community College plans to expand it to other schools throughout Middle Tennessee.

