Hammerhead worms can ruin your garden. They’re in Tennessee

PELHAM, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Tennessee woman found an unusual creature on her front porch this week and it turns out — they’re not supposed to be there.

Crystal Hunley, of Grundy County, Tennessee, said she found two hammerhead worms at her home off Payne Cove Road. She sent photos of the slimy, strange-looking creatures to WSMV4.

The shovel-headed garden worms, known in the science world as Bipalium kewense, are a predator of earthworms and could potentially harm agricultural, horticultural and natural ecosystems, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Hunley said the University Tennessee extension office said to kill the worms if she can.

According to the Early Detection & Distribution Mapping System, used by the agriculture department to track invasive species, hammerhead worms have been found across Tennessee, including Nashville, Franklin, and Clarksville, among other areas.

Check out if they’ve been in your area here.

This hammerhead worm was found in Grundy County, Tennessee. (Crystal Nunley)

