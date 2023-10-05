Franklin board calls for mayoral candidate to denounce white supremacy after hate group shows up at debate

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Franklin Board of Mayor and Aldermen made a public statement Wednesday condemning neo-Nazis who showed up at a mayoral forum in support of Gabrielle Hanson.

Hanson, who is currently an Alderman, is running for mayor.

Seven of the eight current members (not including Hanson) of the Franklin Board of Mayor and Alderman issued the statement, writing in part:

“We, the Board of Mayor and Aldermen, are deeply concerned and disturbed by the events that unfolded at Monday night’s candidate forum for the upcoming city election. Individuals identifying as neo-Nazis and self-admitted supporters of Gabrielle Hanson threatened both our citizens and members of the media during and after this important civic event.”

Alderman Bev Burger (Ward 1) said she saw members, later identified as the Tennessee Active Club, escort Hanson to and from Monday night’s forum at City Hall.

“I was just stunned, I thought what’s going on here,” Burger said. “That’s not who we are here in Franklin.”

Hanson posted to Facebook that she did not hire members of the Tennessee Active Club for the event, which the Southern Poverty Law Center labels, “a white nationalist hate group.” Instead, she said she’s never been associated with any white supremacy group.

However, in a press release posted to social media, Hanson shared several messages from the Tennessee Active Club, including one accusing incumbent Mayor Ken Moore of being backed by Antifa. That is an accusation fiercely denied by Burger and Alderman Jason Potts.

“There was a failure on Alderman Hanson to communicate and to provide full resolution on what happened Monday evening,” Potts said. “And we felt it was essential for all of the Aldermen and for the Mayor, we all individually felt this, and then collectively moved forward for us to make that public statement. The statement really speaks for itself.”

WSMV4 called and emailed Hanson’s office on Thursday, asking for an interview and for her to denounce the Tennessee Active Club’s messaging and activity at Monday’s forum. As of this story’s publishing, she has not responded.

“I’ve never seen anything like this, this is not how we behave, I don’t know what’s happened but Alderman Hanson’s words, actions and deeds are not becoming of an alderman of the city of Franklin,” Burger said.

Early voting in the city’s elections began Wednesday.

