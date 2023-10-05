First Alert Forecast: Rain, Then A Fall Chill

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -

RAIN MOVES IN

A strong cold front is now approaching the Mid State, and we’re starting off our day with a good amount of cloud cover. The day is looking cloudy with some showers that will move in starting late morning and into the afternoon. Showers will start west of I-65 and settle into the rest of the Mid State through the evening and into the overnight hours. We’ll toss a rumble of thunder into the mix, but there is no severe weather expected. Highs today will top off in the upper 70s.

A few showers will linger into our Friday morning, but the day won’t be a washout as we dry things out in the afternoon. Friday will be cooler with temperatures in the 70s across most of the area.

THIS WEEKEND

That cold front will be long gone by the weekend, but it’s what’s behind the front that we’re focused on next. Good sunshine Saturday and Sunday, but temperatures will stay in the 60s both days with lows in the 40s!! Some higher elevations on Saturday night may even end up in the 30s. Saturday does look breezy with gusts near and over 20 mph at times.

Monday will be slightly warmer with highs back in the low to mid 70s for the afternoon.

Tuesdays highs will be back in the upper 70s to near 80.

<p><img style=”width: 100%;” src=“https://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wsmv/weather/7_DAY_FORECAST.jpg” alt=“” /></p>

