First Alert Forecast: Rain showers to be followed by colder air

Frost is likely to form in parts of the Mid State early Sunday morning.
By Dan Thomas
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Rain showers will continue through tonight.

THROUGH FRIDAY:

Rain showers will continue this evening, moving from west to east. Temperatures will stay mild for October, in the 60s.

Early Friday, rain will exit to the east. There’s a 20% chance for an early shower in Nashville, but a better chance exists for a few early morning showers from south-central Middle Tennessee northeastward through the Cumberland Plateau. Rain will wrap up there by mid-late afternoon.

Behind the rain, the sky will brighten and a light northwest breeze will develop. Cooler, drier air will then begin to take over.

Highs on Friday will be in the mid-upper 70s.

THIS WEEKEND:

Beautiful fall weather’s on tap for this entire weekend.

Temperatures will start in the mid-upper 40s on Saturday. It’ll be breezy at times throughout the day making it feel even cooler. Temperatures will only recover into the low-mid 60s by mid afternoon.

Our first patchy frost of the season is expected Sunday morning. Frost will be most likely along/near the Cumberland Plateau. However, a few patches will be possible westward to the I-65 corridor.

Sunday afternoon will be simply gorgeous. With very light wind and lots of sunshine, temperatures will top off in the mid-upper 60s.

A true taste of autumn weather will develop in the Mid State this weekend.
A true taste of autumn weather will develop in the Mid State this weekend.(WSMV)

NEXT WEEK:

Next week looks partly cloudy all in all. Temperatures will gradually moderate, warming into the lowermost 80s on Wednesday and Thursday.

The week will likely end with rain on Friday.

Very cool weather will then return for next weekend.

