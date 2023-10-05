Firefighter Air Replenishment System increases safety in Nashville high-rise buildings

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - People living in high rise buildings in the Music City could soon be a lot safer if there’s a fire. That’s because firefighters won’t have to waste time hauling heavy oxygen tanks up and down the stairs.

Nashville firefighters have recently been trained on a machine to refill their oxygen tank inside buildings. It’s called the Firefighter Air Replenishment Systems (FARS).

“They see a lot in a day’s time more than what I ever imagined,” said Metro Council Member Jennifer Webb.

She knows how taxing it is to put out fires. Her son is a firefighter in downtown Nashville. The new system that will help him and his crews is bringing her some relief.

“We needed this a long time ago with the growth of Nashville” Webb explained.

FARS will allow firefighters to plug up their air tanks refill them.

“With this system in place. It will actually speed that process of allowing the personnel to get to the floor where the actual operation is being taken place and then if the need to replenish their air tank, it will prevent them having to leave the building or it will prevent them having to have the anxiety of running out of air,” said Nashville Fire Chief William Swann.

This way they can quickly get back to battling flames and working on evacuating the building during an emergency.

“There are buildings going up all over your city which is a wonderful thing. That means that you know the, the emergencies are going to come,” said Captain Mike Gagliano from the Firefighter Air Coalition.

FARS is now in Belmont and is being installed in new high-rise buildings across the city.

The Firefighter Coalition says this going to be a big time saver when responding to a fire with multiple floors without having to carry heavy back up air tanks up and down the stairs.

“It’s a 10, 15, 20, 30 minute evolution to get back down and get the second bottle. Now it’s done in two minutes or less and they’re right back in trying to attack the fire,” Gagliano explained.

The new system is simple. It allows firefighters to connect their air tanks to the machine and refill it.

