Caught on camera: Search underway for suspects who vandalized Music City Center, Schermerhorn Symphony Center

Police said they first vandalized the Music City Center at about 7 p.m. and an hour later, a witness saw the symphony center being spray painted on.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A search is underway for two suspects who vandalized the Music City Center and Schermerhorn Symphony Center on Friday, Sept. 29 by spray painting graffiti on both properties, according to Metro Nashville Police.

Police said they first vandalized the Music City Center at about 7 p.m. and an hour later, a witness saw the symphony center being spray painted on.

“The suspects are white and appear to be in their teens. One was tall and thin with long, shaggy hair. He wore black shorts, black ball cap, and white t-shirt. He carried a bag with spray paint. The second suspect wore shorts, a white ball cap, and white t-shirt. He was carrying a skateboard,” MNPD said.

If you recognize these suspects, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

