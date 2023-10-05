Broken water pipes cause traffic in two Nashville areas

Water main break on 8th south
Water main break on 8th south(WSMV)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 7:58 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Water Service (MWS) crews responded to two separate water issues on Thursday morning that affected traffic.

A broken water valve on Charlotte Pike at Orlando Avenue has caused traffic to shut down to one lane in each direction on Charlotte, MWS said.

A broken water main at Eighth Avenue South and Craighead Street has the entire intersection closed. Drivers are being detoured around the site.

Crews at both locations are working to isolate the affected areas and begin making prepares, MWS said.

It’s unknown at this time how many customers will be affected or how long it will take to repair.

