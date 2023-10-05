Authorities find 12 missing kids during ‘Operation Music City Missing’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced Thursday 12 missing children from across Davidson County have been found during a two-day operation in Nashville.

The operation, dubbed Operation Music City Missing, was a partnership between the TBI, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, and the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services. During the planning phase of the operation, authorities identified 111 juveniles who were reported missing or as runaways.

During the two-day effort, on Sept. 26 and 27, five teams of TBI special agents, DCS Absconder Unit members, DCS Human Trafficking Unit members, and MNPD detectives located 12 missing juveniles. Efforts to locate the remaining remain active and ongoing.

12 missing children from Davidson County have been located following a two-day collaborative operation in Nashville, while efforts to locate dozens more, many of whom left home on their own, continue.



DETAILS: https://t.co/XrgYPxO5Pa pic.twitter.com/hYZaCIXrrr — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) October 5, 2023

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.