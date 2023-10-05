Alderman, Franklin mayoral candidate denounces neo-Nazis support

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Alderman and Franklin mayoral candidate Gabrielle Hanson released a statement after self-identified neo-Nazis attended a candidate forum on Monday.

“I did not hire the group that showed up at the debate the other night, nor did I ask them to participate as security for the event,” Hanson said in a statement. “Furthermore, I want to state categorically that I am not, nor have I ever been associated with any white supremacy or Nazi-affiliated group.”

Seven of the eight Franklin Board of Mayor and Alderman members released a joint statement saying the people identifying as neo-Nazis and self-admitted supporters of Hanson threatened both citizens and members of the media during the forum.

“Our city has always prided itself on fostering a welcoming environment for all residents. We firmly believe that our city’s strength and success is built upon the contributions of a diverse citizenry made up of people from all walks of life, backgrounds, and beliefs,” the board members said in a statement. “We will not tolerate any form of hatred, intimidation, or violence directed at our residents, media representatives, or anyone else attending or participating in the democratic process.”

The board encouraged everyone to continue to participate in their democracy, public forums, vote and continue to engage in constructive dialogue to address the issues that matter most to the city.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.