Alderman, Franklin mayoral candidate denounces neo-Nazis support

“I am not, nor have I ever been associated with any white supremacy or Nazi-affiliated group.”
ALDERMAN GABRIELLE HANSON
ALDERMAN GABRIELLE HANSON(WSMV)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 6:06 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Alderman and Franklin mayoral candidate Gabrielle Hanson released a statement after self-identified neo-Nazis attended a candidate forum on Monday.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Franklin board denounces neo-Nazis self-admittedly supporting a mayoral candidate at Monday night forum

“I did not hire the group that showed up at the debate the other night, nor did I ask them to participate as security for the event,” Hanson said in a statement. “Furthermore, I want to state categorically that I am not, nor have I ever been associated with any white supremacy or Nazi-affiliated group.”

Seven of the eight Franklin Board of Mayor and Alderman members released a joint statement saying the people identifying as neo-Nazis and self-admitted supporters of Hanson threatened both citizens and members of the media during the forum.

“Our city has always prided itself on fostering a welcoming environment for all residents. We firmly believe that our city’s strength and success is built upon the contributions of a diverse citizenry made up of people from all walks of life, backgrounds, and beliefs,” the board members said in a statement. “We will not tolerate any form of hatred, intimidation, or violence directed at our residents, media representatives, or anyone else attending or participating in the democratic process.”

The board encouraged everyone to continue to participate in their democracy, public forums, vote and continue to engage in constructive dialogue to address the issues that matter most to the city.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harpeth River was dyed red for a flow test, officials said, but there's no need for concern.
Why is the Harpeth River red?
2 killed in Pulaski crash after 20-year-old runs red light, THP says
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
TBI: Child death investigation underway in Westmoreland
Study: Middle Tennessee city ranked among best small cities in America
McDonald's confirmed the boneless barbecue pork sandwich will return to some locations next...
McDonald’s is bringing back the McRib (again!?)

Latest News

Two missing girls out of Columbia
Two young girls missing out of Columbia
Woman shot on Lafayette Street
Woman shot on Lafayette Street
A woman was taken to the hospital after a shooting on Lafayette Street.
Woman hospitalized after shooting in Chestnut Hill
Of the 1,193 guns stolen in Davidson County so far this year, nearly 80% were taken from...
Video captures Midtown car break-ins; Gun stolen