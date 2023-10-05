4 found dead in apparent homicide at NJ home, prosecutors say

Police were called to a home in Plainsboro, New Jersey, to perform a welfare check on the...
Police were called to a home in Plainsboro, New Jersey, to perform a welfare check on the residents. When officers arrived, they found four people dead inside the home.(Source: News 12 New Jersey via CNN)
By News 12 New Jersey Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLAINSBORO, N.J. (News 12) - Authorities in New Jersey say an investigation is underway after an apparent homicide involving four people, two of them children.

Police were called to a Plainsboro home to perform a welfare check on the residents. When officers arrived, they found four people dead inside the home.

Family members say two of the victims were children, ages 10 and 6.

Police say there is no threat to the public.

Officials are asking anyone who might have information or surveillance footage of the area to contact the Plainsboro Police Department or the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office.

Copyright 2023 News 12 New Jersey via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harpeth River was dyed red for a flow test, officials said, but there's no need for concern.
Why is the Harpeth River red?
Officers search a Brentwood neighborhood for a suspect following a crash on Concord Road.
Brentwood police search for alleged burglary suspects
Expert on animal husbandry raises concern about pythons exposure to often rowdy atmosphere.
Pythons on Lower Broadway business raise safety, permit questions
A student was arrested for making a false threat toward Dupont Tyler Middle School in Hermitage.
12-year-old arrested after threatening to commit mass shooting at Nashville middle school, police say
Study: Middle Tennessee city ranked among best small cities in America

Latest News

FILE - Kaiser Permanente mental health workers and supporters march outside a Kaiser facility...
Health care workers picket outside US hospitals in multiple states, kicking off 3-day strike
Seven SCSO deputies confirmed as indicted in the Gershun Freeman case (left to right): Courtney...
9 corrections deputies indicted over death of Gershun Freeman
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
Numbers drawn for $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot that keeps growing
Teens caught in alleged stolen car.
Teens apprehended after pursuit, deployed spike strips