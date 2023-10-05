12-year-old boy injured after suspect fired several shots into Nashville home

Police said detectives are working to determine the motive behind the shooting in the 2700 block of Batavia Street.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville police are searching for a suspect who fired several shots into a Nashville home late Wednesday night, injuring a 12-year-old boy.

The boy was hit by a bullet while he was sitting on a sofa inside the house near a window and suffered non-critical injuries. The suspect fired five shots at the home while they stood outside just before 10 p.m. The shooter then ran away, according to police.

Police believe the boy was not a target in this shooting. He was home with his 15-year-old sister and 1-year-old brother at the time the shooting occurred. They were not injured.

“Anyone with information on the identity of the shooter is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463,” MNPD said.

