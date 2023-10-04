When can I see the solar eclipse in October?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - In mid-October, skies across the Americas will be darkened as the moon will pass between the earth and the sun.

So, get your special glasses ready to view the annular solar eclipse on Oct. 14.

According to NASA, the moon will pass between the Earth and the sun while it is near its farthest point from the Earth. That makes the moon appear smaller than the sun from the ground, so it will not completely block the sun during the maximum phase, when the moon covers the sun at its highest percentage.

NASA also warns that it is never safe to look directly at the sun without specialized glasses designed for solar viewing. Click here to learn more about eye safety during the annular eclipse.

FILE - In this Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019 photo, an annular solar eclipse is seen through a safety glass from Siak, Riau province, Indonesia. (AP Photo/Rifka Majjid, File)

Below you can find some quick facts about the eclipse from NASA:

A partial solar eclipse will be visible in all 48 contiguous U.S. states plus Alaska!

This is the last annular solar eclipse that will be visible from the continental United States until June 21, 2039. Alaska is the only U.S. state in the path for that eclipse.

The eclipse will pass over a part of Texas where a total solar eclipse will pass just six months later, in April 2024.

