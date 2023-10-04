When can I see the solar eclipse in October?

This is the last annular solar eclipse that will be visible from the United States until June 21, 2039, according to NASA.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - In mid-October, skies across the Americas will be darkened as the moon will pass between the earth and the sun.

So, get your special glasses ready to view the annular solar eclipse on Oct. 14.

Previous Coverage:
North America to experience solar eclipse in October

According to NASA, the moon will pass between the Earth and the sun while it is near its farthest point from the Earth. That makes the moon appear smaller than the sun from the ground, so it will not completely block the sun during the maximum phase, when the moon covers the sun at its highest percentage.

NASA also warns that it is never safe to look directly at the sun without specialized glasses designed for solar viewing. Click here to learn more about eye safety during the annular eclipse.

FILE - In this Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019 photo, an annular solar eclipse is seen through a safety...
FILE - In this Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019 photo, an annular solar eclipse is seen through a safety glass from Siak, Riau province, Indonesia.(AP Photo/Rifka Majjid, File)

Below you can find some quick facts about the eclipse from NASA:

  • A partial solar eclipse will be visible in all 48 contiguous U.S. states plus Alaska!
  • This is the last annular solar eclipse that will be visible from the continental United States until June 21, 2039. Alaska is the only U.S. state in the path for that eclipse.
  • The eclipse will pass over a part of Texas where a total solar eclipse will pass just six months later, in April 2024.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harpeth River was dyed red for a flow test, officials said, but there's no need for concern.
Why is the Harpeth River red?
Officers search a Brentwood neighborhood for a suspect following a crash on Concord Road.
Brentwood police search for alleged burglary suspects
Expert on animal husbandry raises concern about pythons exposure to often rowdy atmosphere.
Pythons on Lower Broadway business raise safety, permit questions
A student was arrested for making a false threat toward Dupont Tyler Middle School in Hermitage.
12-year-old arrested after threatening to commit mass shooting at Nashville middle school, police say
Nashville detectives have arrested Demarius Claybrooks Jr., 23, on a charge of criminal homicide.
Man arrested for allegedly shooting pregnant woman, killing unborn baby

Latest News

Metro Police investigate a crime scene.
12 cars burglarized in Midtown
(FILE) Metro Nashville Police Department
Teen arrested after allegedly stabbing 48-year-old roommate to death
Darius Rucker promotional image for his Starting Fires Tour.
Darius Rucker, ‘American Pie’ singer among new Music City Walk of Fame inductees
A Tennessee teacher accused of raping a student may be pregnant, according to prosecutors....
TN In Ten 10-4-23