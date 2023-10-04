Walk to School Day in Nashville

This year marks the 22nd year of the annual event that encourages students to walk or bike to school.
Mayor Freddie O’Connell will join Shwab Elementary students on Wednesday morning as they walk to school.
By Ryan Breslin
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Today, to encourage more metro students to use active transportation like walking or biking, hundreds of students participated in Walk to School Day.

More than 40 Metro Nashville schools are a part of this annual event.

Mayor O’Connell joined Shwab Elementary School students on Wednesday during their walk, a school that has not had sidewalks in their area to participate before.

Students and city leaders started at Trinity Community Commons and walked from Trinity Lane to Shwab Elementary on Dickerson Pike.

In previous years, the school coach says they have had to walk around the campus due to the lack of sidewalks.

This is the 22nd year that Walk Bike Nashville has held Walk to School Day.

The Nashville Department of Transportation is also a part of this event and said they have been making infrastructure improvements along this route, like freshly painted crosswalks and a new pedestrian refuge island on Dickerson Pike, in front of the school.

NDOT’s director said, “Children are our bridge to a safer, more multimodal future.”

People started gathering around 6:30 a.m. and the walk began around 7:15 a.m.

Students with Tom Joy Elementary School also started at Trinity Community Commons. Their walk is just under one mile to school.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

