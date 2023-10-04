Tennessee Vols season opener in Nashville generated over $20M in economic impact

“With a monumental attendance of 69,507, it etched its name as the largest college football game ever hosted at Nissan Stadium.”
Tennessee Vols’ season opener in Nashville generated more than $20M in economic impact
Tennessee Vols’ season opener in Nashville generated more than $20M in economic impact(Nashville Sports Council)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Volunteers are finding more ways to surprise people outside of their play on the field. This time, it’s the amount of money the 2023 squad’s presence in Nashville generated to open the season.

The Vols opened their 2023 campaign at Nissan Stadium against Virginia on Sept. 2, and according to the Nashville Sports Council, the game brought a $20.3 million economic impact to Nashville.

“With a monumental attendance of 69,507, it etched its name as the largest college football game ever hosted at Nissan Stadium, reaffirming Nashville’s position as a top-tier sports destination. A nationwide viewership of 2.5 million fans further elevated the event’s profile,” the council said.

Tennessee Football Coverage:
Vols take revenge over South Carolina, 41-20
‘98 Vols team celebrates 25th anniversary of championship
Tennessee falls in AP College Football Poll

The council adds that more than 41,000 out-of-towners made the journey to Music City to see the Volunteers dominate the Cavaliers to open the season.

Below is a breakdown of the numbers for Tennessee vs. Virginia:

  • Attendance: 69,507
  • Viewers: 2,573,121
  • Out of town visitors: 41,268
  • Room nights: 15,863
  • Out-of-town spending (per day): $257.06
  • In-town spending (per day): $284.66
  • Direct economic impact: $20,271,693.58

“The $20.3 million generated by the Tennessee vs. Virginia game showcases Nashville’s continued position as a college football hub, highlighting the city’s exceptional economic impact in the sports tourism sector,” Scott Ramsey, President and CEO of the Nashville Sports Council, said. “This kickoff game demonstrates how sports can energize tourism, bolster local businesses and firmly establish Nashville as the ultimate destination for memorable college football moments.”

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harpeth River was dyed red for a flow test, officials said, but there's no need for concern.
Why is the Harpeth River red?
Officers search a Brentwood neighborhood for a suspect following a crash on Concord Road.
Brentwood police search for alleged burglary suspects
Expert on animal husbandry raises concern about pythons exposure to often rowdy atmosphere.
Pythons on Lower Broadway business raise safety, permit questions
A student was arrested for making a false threat toward Dupont Tyler Middle School in Hermitage.
12-year-old arrested after threatening to commit mass shooting at Nashville middle school, police say
Study: Middle Tennessee city ranked among best small cities in America

Latest News

Metro Police investigate a crime scene.
12 cars burglarized in Midtown
(FILE) Metro Nashville Police Department
Teen arrested after allegedly stabbing 48-year-old roommate to death
Darius Rucker promotional image for his Starting Fires Tour.
Darius Rucker, ‘American Pie’ singer among new Music City Walk of Fame inductees
Annular Solar Eclipse. Courtesy: NASA/Bill Dunford
When can I see the solar eclipse in October?