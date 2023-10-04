Teen arrested after allegedly stabbing 48-year-old roommate to death

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A teenager was arrested after allegedly stabbing their 48-year-old roommate to death, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

On Saturday, at about 9:30 p.m., police were called to a unit at an apartment complex at 1826 Lebanon Pike.

When officers arrived, they found 48-year-old Alejandro Chama-Tum lying on the floor with stab wounds in the living room. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A witness, who lives at the apartment with both the victim and suspect, told police Chama-Tum and 19-year-old Santos Tiquiram were drinking and arguing.

The witness said he stepped out of the apartment to get away from the argument. When the witness came back, he said he found Tiquiram standing next to Chama-Tum, who was lying on the floor bleeding out profusely.

Tiquiram was trying to put a knife that he had in his hand, inside his pants, the witness told police. Police found Tiquiram hiding in a wooded area behind the apartment complex and took him into custody.

He allegedly told police while he and Chama-Tum were drinking, they got into an argument about the apartment they both shared together.

During the argument, Tiquiram said he picked up a kitchen knife and stabbed Chama-Tum with it.

Tiquiram was charged with criminal homicide and was booked on a $500,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.