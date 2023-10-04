People, dogs escape car fire on Tennessee interstate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Portland Police Department and the Tennessee Highway Patrol responded to a car fire on Interstate 65 on Wednesday morning.

Police said the fire occurred near Exit 122 on I-65. As officers arrived, the occupants of the vehicle, along with two dogs, were able to escape the fire safely.

The fire became too much for officers to handle with a normal fire extinguisher. THP eventually arrived at the scene and officers with PPD provided the people and animals with water.

