People, dogs escape car fire on Tennessee interstate
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Portland Police Department and the Tennessee Highway Patrol responded to a car fire on Interstate 65 on Wednesday morning.
Police said the fire occurred near Exit 122 on I-65. As officers arrived, the occupants of the vehicle, along with two dogs, were able to escape the fire safely.
The fire became too much for officers to handle with a normal fire extinguisher. THP eventually arrived at the scene and officers with PPD provided the people and animals with water.
