Metro Council moves forward with affordable housing resolution

The resolution is called the ‘Community Covenant’ and is geared toward making Nashville an affordable place to live.
The Community Covenant's goal is to make Nashville more affordable, reduce poverty, and give people living here more opportunities to stay in the city.
By Chuck Morris
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 3:59 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The new Metro Council met for the first time on Tuesday evening at the Metro Courthouse and one of their first priorities is figuring out how to make Nashville affordable again.

The Council discussed a plan to reduce the cost of living in the Nashville area, which has been a topic of discussion for a while now.

The resolution is called the Community Covenant, which was first introduced four years ago. The goal is to make Nashville more affordable, reduce poverty, and give people living here more opportunities to stay in the city.

Nashville is a leader in the nationwide apartment boom and not the type of affordable apartments many renters want.

A recent report from Rentcafe said nearly 9,000 new units are expected to be built this year.

In the last two years, more than 21,000 were built, and 89% of the units completed are high-end.

The vast majority of the construction is centered in Davidson County, Murfreesboro, Gallatin, and Franklin.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harpeth River was dyed red for a flow test, officials said, but there's no need for concern.
Why is the Harpeth River red?
Officers search a Brentwood neighborhood for a suspect following a crash on Concord Road.
Brentwood police search for alleged burglary suspects
Expert on animal husbandry raises concern about pythons exposure to often rowdy atmosphere.
Pythons on Lower Broadway business raise safety, permit questions
A student was arrested for making a false threat toward Dupont Tyler Middle School in Hermitage.
12-year-old arrested after threatening to commit mass shooting at Nashville middle school, police say
Nashville detectives have arrested Demarius Claybrooks Jr., 23, on a charge of criminal homicide.
Man arrested for allegedly shooting pregnant woman, killing unborn baby

Latest News

The Community Covenant's goal is to make Nashville more affordable, reduce poverty, and give...
Metro Council moves forward with plan to make Nashville affordable
A School Resource Officer walks the hall.
Metro Council defers vote on SRO grant
Paying for armed officers in schools
Paying for armed officers in schools
TSU students rally for alleged missing federal funds.
Attorney Ben Crump advises TSU on legal options to retrieve funding