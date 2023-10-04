Metro Council defers vote on SRO grant

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Council voted Tuesday night to defer a resolution for one meeting to accept a Statewide School Resource Officer grant from the state.

The motion calls for the resolution to be heard again by the Public Health & Safety Committee and return to the Council at the Oct. 17 meeting.

The resolution would allow Metro Nashville Police to accept a statewide school resource officer grant. It will help put an SRO in all public middle and high schools in Nashville.

Metro Nashville Police said it didn’t have the staffing currently to put officers in all 70 elementary schools. The department hopes to do so once it is fully staffed.

A grant would help pay for school resource officers in every Nashville middle and high school.

