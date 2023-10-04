Man faces murder charge in Christmas morning overdose death involving fentanyl-laced heroin

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A fatal overdose investigation has led to a man being indicted on second-degree murder charges for the death of a Nashville woman in December 2022, according to Metro Nashville Police.

Police said 35-year-old Caroline Black died at her home in Curb Victory Hall on 12th Avenue South in December. Now, 73-year-old Johnny Wayne Tucker has been charged in her death.

Tucker is alleged to have supplied Black with lethal fentanyl-laced heroin.

On Christmas morning, first responders arrived at the apartment building to find Black unconscious and rushed her to a local hospital, where she died. Her cause of death was determined to be fentanyl toxicity.

“This case is being handled by detectives from the Neighborhood Safety Unit, a component of the Specialized Investigations Division that works to identify the drug sources in overdose deaths,” MNPD said.

Tucker’s bond was set at $100,000 by a criminal court judge.

