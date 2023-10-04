Man faces murder charge in Christmas morning overdose death involving fentanyl-laced heroin

Tucker is alleged to have supplied Black with lethal fentanyl-laced heroin.
FILE - A vial containing 2mg of fentanyl, which will kill a human if ingested into the body, is...
FILE - A vial containing 2mg of fentanyl, which will kill a human if ingested into the body, is displayed at the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Special Testing and Research Laboratory in Sterling, Va., on Aug. 9, 2016.(AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A fatal overdose investigation has led to a man being indicted on second-degree murder charges for the death of a Nashville woman in December 2022, according to Metro Nashville Police.

Police said 35-year-old Caroline Black died at her home in Curb Victory Hall on 12th Avenue South in December. Now, 73-year-old Johnny Wayne Tucker has been charged in her death.

On Christmas morning, first responders arrived at the apartment building to find Black unconscious and rushed her to a local hospital, where she died. Her cause of death was determined to be fentanyl toxicity.

“This case is being handled by detectives from the Neighborhood Safety Unit, a component of the Specialized Investigations Division that works to identify the drug sources in overdose deaths,” MNPD said.

Tucker’s bond was set at $100,000 by a criminal court judge.

