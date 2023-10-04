Franklin board denounces neo-Nazis self-admittedly supporting a mayoral candidate at Monday night forum

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Seven of the eight Franklin Board of Mayor and Aldermen members have issued a joint statement regarding the appearance of individuals identifying themselves as neo-Nazis in support of alderman and mayoral candidate Gabrielle Hanson.

The group sent out a message to Franklin residents sharing their deep concern for the events that unfolded at a candidate forum on Monday.

“We, the Board of Mayor and Aldermen, are deeply concerned and disturbed by the events that unfolded at Monday night’s candidate forum for the upcoming city election. Individuals identifying as neo-Nazis and self-admitted supporters of Gabrielle Hanson threatened both our citizens and members of the media during and after this important civic event,” the board members said.

“Our city has always prided itself on fostering a welcoming environment for all residents. We firmly believe that our city’s strength and success is built upon the contributions of a diverse citizenry made up of people from all walks of life, backgrounds, and beliefs. We will not tolerate any form of hatred, intimidation, or violence directed at our residents, media representatives, or anyone else attending or participating in the democratic process.”

The board is also encouraging everyone to continue to participate in their democracy, public forums, vote and continue to engage in constructive dialogue to address the issues that matter most to our city.

“Together, we can ensure that our city continues to be one of the best cities in the country to live, work, play, worship and express one’s political positions while respecting others. We are confident that Franklin will stand together to ensure our city remains a place where all residents can thrive and participate in the democratic process without fear or intimidation.”

At the end of the message, the members called upon all of the mayoral candidates, including Hanson, to denounce the actions and organizations from Monday night.

WSMV4 has reached out to Hanson for comment.

Below you can read the letter in its entirety:

Dear Franklin Residents,

We, the Board of Mayor and Aldermen, are deeply concerned and disturbed by the events that unfolded at Monday night’s candidate forum for the upcoming city election. Individuals identifying as neo-Nazi’s and self-admitted supporters of Gabrielle Hanson threatened both our citizens and members of the media during and after this important civic event.

Our city has always prided itself on fostering a welcoming environment for all residents. We firmly believe that our city’s strength and success is built upon the contributions of a diverse citizenry made up of people from all walks of life, backgrounds, and beliefs. We will not tolerate any form of hatred, intimidation, or violence directed at our residents, media representatives, or anyone else attending or participating in the democratic process.

We encourage everyone to participate actively in our democracy, attend public forums, vote, and engage in constructive dialogue to address the issues that matter most to our city. Together, we can ensure that our city continues to be one of the best cities in the country to live, work, play, worship and express one’s political positions while respecting others.

Finally, we encourage all candidates running including Ms. Hanson, Patrick George, Gary Moore, Jeff Feldman, as well as, BK Muvala, and Greg Caeser to join us in denouncing the actions and organizations as well.

We are confident that Franklin will stand together to ensure our city remains a place where all residents can thrive and participate in the democratic process without fear or intimidation.

Sincerely,

Ken Moore

Mayor

Bev Burger

Alderman, Ward 1

Matt Brown

Alderman, Ward 2

Jason Potts

Alderman, Ward 3

Patrick Baggett

Alderman, Ward 4

Clyde Barnhill

Alderman At-Large

Brandy Blanton

Alderman At-Large

Ann Petersen

Alderman At-Large

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.