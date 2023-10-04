First Alert Forecast: Tracking rain and Fall chill

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The warm weather continues today with temperatures still in the mid-80s across most of the Mid State this afternoon.

We should start the day with good sunshine but see clouds increase through our afternoon. Tonight will be partly clear with lows in the mid-60s.

LATE WEEK

A strong cold front will approach the Mid-State on Thursday. The day is looking cloudy with some showers that will move in starting mid to late afternoon west of I-65 and settle into the rest of the Mid-State through the evening and into the overnight hours. There could be a rumble of thunder in the mix, but there is no severe weather expected.

A few showers will linger into our Friday, but the day won’t be a washout. Friday will be much cooler with temperatures in the 70s across most of the area.

THIS WEEKEND

That cold front will be long gone by the weekend, but it’s what’s behind the front that we’re focused on next. Good sunshine on Saturday and Sunday, but temperatures will stay in the 60s on both days with lows in the 40s!! Some higher elevations on Saturday night may even end up in the 30s.

Monday will be slightly warmer with highs back in the low to mid 70s for the afternoon.

Tuesday’s highs will be back in the upper 70s to near 80.