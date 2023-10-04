First Alert Forecast: Rain returns on Thursday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Rain showers return to the Mid State on Thursday, in advance of a true blast of autumn air.

THROUGH FRIDAY:

Mostly cloudy and mild weather is expected tonight. Temperatures will bottom out in the low-mid 60s by morning.

Rain showers will return on Thursday, gradually moving in from the west during the day. A few showers are likely in Nashville by early-mid afternoon with even more rain expected Thursday night.

Showers will linger into early Friday before moving out to the east. Overall with this system, light rain totals are expected.

Some clearing is expected Friday afternoon.

Friday evening, a strong northwesterly breeze will develop. If you have outdoor plans then, like attending a Friday night football game, be sure to dress warmly. That breeze will begin to usher in much cooler, drier air. Temperatures will fall quickly from the 60s, into the 50s.

THIS WEEKEND:

Temperatures will remain well below average this weekend.

Saturday will be breezy and quite cool. We’ll have lows in the 40s and highs in the low-mid 60s.

Sunday morning may support our first frost of the season along/near the Cumberland Plateau.

We’ll have a mix of clouds and sunshine during the afternoon with less wind than on Saturday.

Much cooler weather will make it feel like November as opposed to October this weekend. (WSMV)

NEXT WEEK:

Partly cloudy and beautiful weather is on the way for Monday through Wednesday.

Temperatures will gradually recover, bouncing back to 80 degrees on Wednesday afternoon.

