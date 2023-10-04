Fencing contractor now charged with theft in KY, TN

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - There are new details in a WSMV 4 investigation surrounding a local fencing contractor charged with theft after people say they paid him for home projects he did not finish.

Since our story aired last week, WSMV 4 Investigates has learned he is now in even more trouble with law enforcement.

Bonnie Watson, Kelly Holden and Cynthia Summers all have one thing in common: they spent thousands of dollars on home improvement projects that were never completed. They claim the person they paid, Bradley Copas of Cross Line Fencing, never returned to finish.

“This has been a nightmare,” Summers said.

WSMV 4 Investigates told you last week that Copas was facing multiple charges in Sumner County for the jobs related to Summers and Holden. Meanwhile, Watson, of Logan County, Kentucky, continued to push for charges there.

“I feel angry because it is happening to so many people,” Watson said.

One day after our story aired, a grand jury in Logan County indicted Copas on charges of theft by deception. This came after the Logan County Sheriff’s Office received multiple complaints, one from Watson, and forwarded their investigation to the Commonwealth Attorney.

WSMV 4 talked to Watson again this week following the indictment.

“I am excited,” Watson said. “This is not anything that any of us want. We wanted to resolve things and not get to this point.”

While Watson and the other families want a refund, Watson said it is equally important to hold contractors accountable.

“If we don’t follow through and push for there to be consequences, of course, it will keep happening exponentially,” Watson said.

Copas is due in court in Sumner County next week and will be arraigned in a Logan County court at the end of the month. While we could not reach an attorney representing him in Kentucky, the attorney representing him in Sumner County told us that Copas “does remain cloaked in the presumption of innocence.”

