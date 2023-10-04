DNA, cell phone data lead to arrest in murder of Charlotte pastor in East Nashville

Police determined Thompson and Moore met through a social networking app the day before the murder.
Jamal Moore was found stabbed to death on January 28 in East Nashville.
Jamal Moore was found stabbed to death on January 28 in East Nashville.(WSMV)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Following a months-long investigation Metro Nashville Police have made an arrest in the murder of a Charlotte pastor in East Nashville in late January.

Police said 23-year-old Jordan Christopher Thompson was charged with criminal homicide on Wednesday. The investigation included the use of cell phone data analysis and DNA science.

Previous Coverage:
“His light can’t be dulled”: Friends gather to remember Jamal Moore
Family of man stabbed in East Nashville wants answers
Metro Police investigating stabbing death in Nashville

Moore split his time between North Carolina and Nashville. Police said his body was found in a grassy area of Cherokee Avenue, across the street from a condo he owned on Jan. 28.

He was stabbed in the neck and was found with blunt force injuries consistent with being run over by a vehicle. Police said his car was found a short time later abandoned at a self-storage facility on Gallatin Avenue.

Police determined Thompson and Moore met through a social networking app the day before the murder. The two are believed to have met in person at Cleveland Park and traveled in Moore’s car to Cherokee Ave., where Moore was killed.

“A judicial commissioner ordered that Thompson be held without bond pending a hearing,” MNPD said.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harpeth River was dyed red for a flow test, officials said, but there's no need for concern.
Why is the Harpeth River red?
Officers search a Brentwood neighborhood for a suspect following a crash on Concord Road.
Brentwood police search for alleged burglary suspects
Expert on animal husbandry raises concern about pythons exposure to often rowdy atmosphere.
Pythons on Lower Broadway business raise safety, permit questions
A student was arrested for making a false threat toward Dupont Tyler Middle School in Hermitage.
12-year-old arrested after threatening to commit mass shooting at Nashville middle school, police say
Study: Middle Tennessee city ranked among best small cities in America

Latest News

2 killed in Pulaski crash after 20-year-old runs red light, THP says
Darius Rucker promotional image for his Starting Fires Tour.
Darius Rucker, ‘American Pie’ singer among new Music City Walk of Fame inductees
Generic Cash Money
Beware of student loan schemes, BBB warns
Accuser speaks out: Woman shares experience with stable owner charged with rape
Accuser speaks out: Woman shares experience with stable owner charged with rape
Orders for free milkweed seed halted due to high demand in Tennessee