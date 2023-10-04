DNA, cell phone data lead to arrest in murder of Charlotte pastor in East Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Following a months-long investigation Metro Nashville Police have made an arrest in the murder of a Charlotte pastor in East Nashville in late January.
Police said 23-year-old Jordan Christopher Thompson was charged with criminal homicide on Wednesday. The investigation included the use of cell phone data analysis and DNA science.
Moore split his time between North Carolina and Nashville. Police said his body was found in a grassy area of Cherokee Avenue, across the street from a condo he owned on Jan. 28.
He was stabbed in the neck and was found with blunt force injuries consistent with being run over by a vehicle. Police said his car was found a short time later abandoned at a self-storage facility on Gallatin Avenue.
Police determined Thompson and Moore met through a social networking app the day before the murder. The two are believed to have met in person at Cleveland Park and traveled in Moore’s car to Cherokee Ave., where Moore was killed.
“A judicial commissioner ordered that Thompson be held without bond pending a hearing,” MNPD said.
