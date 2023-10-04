Darius Rucker, ‘American Pie’ singer among new Music City Walk of Fame inductees

Three-time Grammy Award-winner Darius Rucker and Don McLean, who sang and wrote “American Pie,” are among the new inductees.
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Music City Walk of Fame will get four new members on Wednesday morning in Nashville.

Three-time Grammy Award-winner Darius Rucker; Don McLean, who sang and wrote “American Pie;” rock and roll guitarist Duane Eddy; and former record-label executive Joe Galante will join the list of stars on the Walk of Fame, according to the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp.

Professional wrestler Ric Flair will be in attendance to induct Rucker, NCVC said. Connie Valens, the sister of the late Ritchie Valens, whose death was immortalized in “American Pie,” will present McLean.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE
Music City Walk of Fame to add four legendary additions
Eric Church among newest inductees to Music City Walk of Fame

GRAMMY Award-winner and Music City Walk of Fame member Steve Wariner will induct Eddy.

Vince Gill, 22-time Grammy Award-winner and member of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Music City Walk of Fame will induct Galante. The stars inducted on Wednesday will become the 101st, 102nd, 103rd and 104th stars on the Music City Walk of Fame.

“Inductees are recognized for their significant work of preserving the musical heritage of Nashville and for contributing to the world through song,” the media release said.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harpeth River was dyed red for a flow test, officials said, but there's no need for concern.
Why is the Harpeth River red?
Officers search a Brentwood neighborhood for a suspect following a crash on Concord Road.
Brentwood police search for alleged burglary suspects
Expert on animal husbandry raises concern about pythons exposure to often rowdy atmosphere.
Pythons on Lower Broadway business raise safety, permit questions
A student was arrested for making a false threat toward Dupont Tyler Middle School in Hermitage.
12-year-old arrested after threatening to commit mass shooting at Nashville middle school, police say
Nashville detectives have arrested Demarius Claybrooks Jr., 23, on a charge of criminal homicide.
Man arrested for allegedly shooting pregnant woman, killing unborn baby

Latest News

Metro Police investigate a crime scene.
12 cars burglarized in Midtown
(FILE) Metro Nashville Police Department
Teen arrested after allegedly stabbing 48-year-old roommate to death
Annular Solar Eclipse. Courtesy: NASA/Bill Dunford
When can I see the solar eclipse in October?
A Tennessee teacher accused of raping a student may be pregnant, according to prosecutors....
TN In Ten 10-4-23