Darius Rucker, ‘American Pie’ singer among new Music City Walk of Fame inductees

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Music City Walk of Fame will get four new members on Wednesday morning in Nashville.

Three-time Grammy Award-winner Darius Rucker; Don McLean, who sang and wrote “American Pie;” rock and roll guitarist Duane Eddy; and former record-label executive Joe Galante will join the list of stars on the Walk of Fame, according to the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp.

Professional wrestler Ric Flair will be in attendance to induct Rucker, NCVC said. Connie Valens, the sister of the late Ritchie Valens, whose death was immortalized in “American Pie,” will present McLean.

GRAMMY Award-winner and Music City Walk of Fame member Steve Wariner will induct Eddy.

Vince Gill, 22-time Grammy Award-winner and member of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Music City Walk of Fame will induct Galante. The stars inducted on Wednesday will become the 101st, 102nd, 103rd and 104th stars on the Music City Walk of Fame.

“Inductees are recognized for their significant work of preserving the musical heritage of Nashville and for contributing to the world through song,” the media release said.

