Beware of student loan schemes, BBB warns

As student loan payments resume, here’s how you can protect yourself.
Generic Cash Money
Generic Cash Money
By Danielle Ledbetter
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - For many Americans, student loan payments resumed Oct. 1.

Even though student loan payments just resumed, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) says they’re already receiving calls concerning student loan schemes.

College sophomore Jayla Simmons says she’s already thinking about the day she has to start paying back her student loans.

“I feel like carrying them around is just a big baggage, a big weight that you have to constantly make sure you have enough money to pay for them and make sure you’re in a stable enough job to pay for them,” Simmons said.

She said her security when that time comes is also top of mind. She added her mom is helping her keep an eye out for schemes.

“Do your research about it to see if it’s legit before sending money or putting your bank information in there or anything,” Simmons said.

The BBB says that’s the right line of thinking.

”Do your research,” President and CEO of the BBB of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky Robyn Householder said. “[Ask yourself,] ‘Is this an organization that has a relationship with the government student loan program?’”

Householder said the biggest issues are unsolicited calls, texts and emails. She said the government won’t call, text or email you unless you already have an established communication relationship with them.

“More often than not, you’re going to get a letter from them,” she said.

Householder said imposters learn new tricks every day.

”When you’re answering the phone you may not realize, but with AI nowadays, they can capture your voice and say that you did commit to whatever this transaction is,” she said.

That’s why the BBB suggests not answering the phone if you don’t know the number.

The bureau says Simmons is being proactive.

“Once they’re all paid, I’ll be able to save instead of always having to pay this bill every month,” Simmons said.

If you feel like you may be a victim of one of these schemes, contact the Better Business Bureau.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harpeth River was dyed red for a flow test, officials said, but there's no need for concern.
Why is the Harpeth River red?
Officers search a Brentwood neighborhood for a suspect following a crash on Concord Road.
Brentwood police search for alleged burglary suspects
Expert on animal husbandry raises concern about pythons exposure to often rowdy atmosphere.
Pythons on Lower Broadway business raise safety, permit questions
A student was arrested for making a false threat toward Dupont Tyler Middle School in Hermitage.
12-year-old arrested after threatening to commit mass shooting at Nashville middle school, police say
Study: Middle Tennessee city ranked among best small cities in America

Latest News

Accuser speaks out: Woman shares experience with stable owner charged with rape
Accuser speaks out: Woman shares experience with stable owner charged with rape
Orders for free milkweed seed halted due to high demand in Tennessee
Nashville International Airport (BNA)
Airline worker accused of stealing credit card from co-worker
Stolen ambulance in Wilson County
Nashville Fire working to increase security without sacrificing response time after ambulances stolen
This Jan. 8, 2020, photo shows the Tennessee Supreme Court building in Nashville, Tenn. (AP...
Tennessee Supreme Court says $50 an hour not enough for limited court-appointed attorneys