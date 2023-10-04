Airline worker accused of stealing credit card from co-worker

Airport police said the security camera showing in the office was unplugged.
Nashville International Airport (BNA)
Nashville International Airport (BNA)(WSMV)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An airline co-worker was arrested after he was accused of a stealing credit card from his coworker, according to an arrest report.

On Sept. 30, at about 6:23 p.m. Nashville Airport Police Officers were called to the Unifi/Spirit office for a stolen credit card.

The victim told police that he last used his credit card at 9:18 a.m. on Sept. 30. He left his wallet in his bag on the floor in the corner of the office.

At about 4:30 p.m., the victim said he began to get several notifications of charges from his bank.

Officers reviewed the security video in the Spirit office and saw that a suspect, Byron Stewart, walked to the corner of the bag and the video ended suddenly, per the report.

According to the arrest report, Stewart told his supervisor that he needed to leave work early.

When officers looked at the camera, they found that it was unplugged.

Three days later, detectives went to one of the stores Stewart used the card at and confirmed with employees he purchased several gift cards.

He’s facing a charge of credit card fraud and is set to appear in court on Dec. 1.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harpeth River was dyed red for a flow test, officials said, but there's no need for concern.
Why is the Harpeth River red?
Officers search a Brentwood neighborhood for a suspect following a crash on Concord Road.
Brentwood police search for alleged burglary suspects
Expert on animal husbandry raises concern about pythons exposure to often rowdy atmosphere.
Pythons on Lower Broadway business raise safety, permit questions
A student was arrested for making a false threat toward Dupont Tyler Middle School in Hermitage.
12-year-old arrested after threatening to commit mass shooting at Nashville middle school, police say
Study: Middle Tennessee city ranked among best small cities in America

Latest News

Stolen ambulance in Wilson County
Nashville Fire working to increase security without sacrificing response time after ambulances stolen
This Jan. 8, 2020, photo shows the Tennessee Supreme Court building in Nashville, Tenn. (AP...
Tennessee Supreme Court says $50 an hour not enough for limited court-appointed attorneys
Fall leaves (generic)
Places in Middle Tennessee to see fall foliage
Nashville Fire working to increase security without sacrificing response time after ambulances...
Nashville Fire working to increase security without sacrificing response time