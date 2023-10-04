Aftyn Behn, youngest woman elected to Tennessee House, to be sworn in

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A majority of the Metro Nashville area will officially have a new state representative Wednesday morning.

Newly elected District 51 State Representative Aftyn Behn will be sworn in at 9 a.m. on Wednesday at the State Capitol. Behn, 33, will become the youngest woman in the Tennessee House of Representatives. Her seat was formerly held by Rep. Bill Beck.

Beck represented the district for the past decade, but he passed away from a heart attack in June. Behn said she decided to run for the District 51 seat after hearing about Beck’s passing.

District 51 includes:

Downtown Nashville

The Gulch

East Nashville

Germantown

Madison

Portions of Donelson and Old Hickory

Behn grew up in the Knoxville area and has lived in East Nashville for almost a decade. She said she considers herself an advocate for working Tennessee families.

“I look forward to joining the House Democratic Caucus and representing Nashville women in the Tennessee House of Representatives,” Behn said. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to represent House District 51.”

