Aftyn Behn, youngest woman elected to Tennessee House, to be sworn in

Behn grew up in the Knoxville area and has lived in East Nashville for almost a decade.
By Danica Sauter
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 8:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A majority of the Metro Nashville area will officially have a new state representative Wednesday morning.

Newly elected District 51 State Representative Aftyn Behn will be sworn in at 9 a.m. on Wednesday at the State Capitol. Behn, 33, will become the youngest woman in the Tennessee House of Representatives. Her seat was formerly held by Rep. Bill Beck.

Beck represented the district for the past decade, but he passed away from a heart attack in June. Behn said she decided to run for the District 51 seat after hearing about Beck’s passing.

District 51 includes:

  • Downtown Nashville
  • The Gulch
  • East Nashville
  • Germantown
  • Madison
  • Portions of Donelson and Old Hickory

Behn grew up in the Knoxville area and has lived in East Nashville for almost a decade. She said she considers herself an advocate for working Tennessee families.

“I look forward to joining the House Democratic Caucus and representing Nashville women in the Tennessee House of Representatives,” Behn said. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to represent House District 51.”

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harpeth River was dyed red for a flow test, officials said, but there's no need for concern.
Why is the Harpeth River red?
Officers search a Brentwood neighborhood for a suspect following a crash on Concord Road.
Brentwood police search for alleged burglary suspects
Expert on animal husbandry raises concern about pythons exposure to often rowdy atmosphere.
Pythons on Lower Broadway business raise safety, permit questions
A student was arrested for making a false threat toward Dupont Tyler Middle School in Hermitage.
12-year-old arrested after threatening to commit mass shooting at Nashville middle school, police say
Nashville detectives have arrested Demarius Claybrooks Jr., 23, on a charge of criminal homicide.
Man arrested for allegedly shooting pregnant woman, killing unborn baby

Latest News

A Tennessee teacher accused of raping a student may be pregnant, according to prosecutors....
TN In Ten 10-4-23
Nashville student participate in Walk To School Day on Wednesday.
Walk to School Day in Nashville
Mayor Freddie O’Connell will join Shwab Elementary students on Wednesday morning as they walk...
Walk to School Day in Nashville
A woman was shot and killed while sitting in her car, trash piles up at a Mid State apartment...
Catch Up Quick