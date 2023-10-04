2 killed in Pulaski crash after 20-year-old runs red light, THP says

Trooper said a 20-year-old man ran a red light, hitting and killing an 83-year-old Tennessee man.
(Action News 5)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI, Tenn. (WSMV) – Two people were killed in a three-vehicle crash in Pulaski Wednesday morning, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Ashtin Michael Geiger, 20, of Indiana, and Charles Jenkins, 83, of Tennessee, were both killed in the crash, THP said in a preliminary crash report. Geiger was driving a 2023 Kia Telluride south on South First Street at about 6:40 a.m. when he drove through a red light and intersection at East College Street, according to THP.

Geiger hit the driver’s side of Jenkins’ 2012 Toyota Avalon, troopers said, before hitting a Chevy Silverado.

The crash killed Geiger and Jenkins but only injured the Silverado’s driver, the report said.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harpeth River was dyed red for a flow test, officials said, but there's no need for concern.
Why is the Harpeth River red?
Officers search a Brentwood neighborhood for a suspect following a crash on Concord Road.
Brentwood police search for alleged burglary suspects
Expert on animal husbandry raises concern about pythons exposure to often rowdy atmosphere.
Pythons on Lower Broadway business raise safety, permit questions
A student was arrested for making a false threat toward Dupont Tyler Middle School in Hermitage.
12-year-old arrested after threatening to commit mass shooting at Nashville middle school, police say
Study: Middle Tennessee city ranked among best small cities in America

Latest News

Darius Rucker promotional image for his Starting Fires Tour.
Darius Rucker, ‘American Pie’ singer among new Music City Walk of Fame inductees
Generic Cash Money
Beware of student loan schemes, BBB warns
Accuser speaks out: Woman shares experience with stable owner charged with rape
Accuser speaks out: Woman shares experience with stable owner charged with rape
Orders for free milkweed seed halted due to high demand in Tennessee