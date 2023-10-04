2 killed in Pulaski crash after 20-year-old runs red light, THP says

PULASKI, Tenn. (WSMV) – Two people were killed in a three-vehicle crash in Pulaski Wednesday morning, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Ashtin Michael Geiger, 20, of Indiana, and Charles Jenkins, 83, of Tennessee, were both killed in the crash, THP said in a preliminary crash report. Geiger was driving a 2023 Kia Telluride south on South First Street at about 6:40 a.m. when he drove through a red light and intersection at East College Street, according to THP.

Geiger hit the driver’s side of Jenkins’ 2012 Toyota Avalon, troopers said, before hitting a Chevy Silverado.

The crash killed Geiger and Jenkins but only injured the Silverado’s driver, the report said.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.