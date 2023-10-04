12 cars burglarized in Midtown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department is investigating multiple car break-ins that resulted in a gun and a camera being taken in the Midtown area on Tuesday night.

According to MNPD, 12 parked vehicles were burglarized on 22nd Avenue North and State Street, between Louise Avenue and Elliston Place. Of the 12 vehicles, property was taken from two of them and the others appeared to be rummaged through.

One handgun was taken from a vehicle, while a camera and accessories were taken from another, MNPD reported.

All of the vehicles showed the thieves busted through a window to gain entry. MNPD said the owners left their vehicles parked and returned to find them burglarized.

