12 cars burglarized in Midtown

MNPD reported the break-ins occurred late Tuesday night near St. Thomas Midtown Hospital.
Metro Police investigate a crime scene.
Metro Police investigate a crime scene.(WSMV)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department is investigating multiple car break-ins that resulted in a gun and a camera being taken in the Midtown area on Tuesday night.

According to MNPD, 12 parked vehicles were burglarized on 22nd Avenue North and State Street, between Louise Avenue and Elliston Place. Of the 12 vehicles, property was taken from two of them and the others appeared to be rummaged through.

One handgun was taken from a vehicle, while a camera and accessories were taken from another, MNPD reported.

All of the vehicles showed the thieves busted through a window to gain entry. MNPD said the owners left their vehicles parked and returned to find them burglarized.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harpeth River was dyed red for a flow test, officials said, but there's no need for concern.
Why is the Harpeth River red?
Officers search a Brentwood neighborhood for a suspect following a crash on Concord Road.
Brentwood police search for alleged burglary suspects
Expert on animal husbandry raises concern about pythons exposure to often rowdy atmosphere.
Pythons on Lower Broadway business raise safety, permit questions
A student was arrested for making a false threat toward Dupont Tyler Middle School in Hermitage.
12-year-old arrested after threatening to commit mass shooting at Nashville middle school, police say
Nashville detectives have arrested Demarius Claybrooks Jr., 23, on a charge of criminal homicide.
Man arrested for allegedly shooting pregnant woman, killing unborn baby

Latest News

(FILE) Metro Nashville Police Department
Teen arrested after allegedly stabbing 48-year-old roommate to death
Darius Rucker promotional image for his Starting Fires Tour.
Darius Rucker, ‘American Pie’ singer among new Music City Walk of Fame inductees
Annular Solar Eclipse. Courtesy: NASA/Bill Dunford
When can I see the solar eclipse in October?
A Tennessee teacher accused of raping a student may be pregnant, according to prosecutors....
TN In Ten 10-4-23