Woman helps rescue 13 horses taken from Rutherford County stable

SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - More than a dozen horses are recovering on a Shelbyville farm after being rescued from a horseback riding stable in Rutherford County.

Jason Lancaster, the owner of Pinnacle Stables in Christiana, is charged with multiple underage sex crimes. During the investigation, police also discovered multiple horses on the property were not in good condition.

That’s where Jenny Earhart with California-based Premier Equine Rehab stepped in. She took 13 horses from the property and says many are malnourished, hobbling, or have cuts and sores.

“There were a lot of emotions on that property, understandably so, but to see so many horses in such poor condition when this guy was just widely respected nationwide as a horseman, to see him do something like this is pretty unfathomable,” Earhart said.

Earhart is hopeful all of the horses will survive. One horse, in particular, is unable to walk on all four legs. She is keeping them relaxed and well-fed until they can see a veterinarian this week.

“I’m happy that it was caught when it was, and thankful that it wasn’t any later because if it had been any later, it could have been a lot worse,” Earhart said. “It takes time for it to get this bad, I mean, we’ve got 13 that were the worst of the worst.”

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office could not comment on whether Lancaster will be charged with animal abuse, as the case is actively being investigated.

Lancaster is being held at the Rutherford County Jail on sex charges with a $1 million bond.

