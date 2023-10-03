Woman dead, man injured after shooting in Madison, suspects at large

(FILE) Metro Nashville Police Department
(FILE) Metro Nashville Police Department(WSMV)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman is dead and a man is in the hospital after a shooting in Madison late Monday night, according to Metro Nashville Police.

Police said at about 10:50 p.m., suspect(s) in a sedan fired shots at a Nissan Altima on Gallatin Pike North at Anderson Lane.

Shalena McCall, 21, was the front seat passenger in the Altima when it came under fire and died at the scene. The driver, 22-year-old Taylor McEwen, was also injured by the gunfire and taken to Skyline Medical Center for treatment.

Police said the motive behind the shooting is unknown at this time. An interview with McEwen has not taken place yet due to his medical condition, MNPD said.

“Anyone with information on the suspect(s) involved is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a $5,000 reward for homicide cases,” MNPD said.

