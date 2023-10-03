Why is the Harpeth River red?

The Harpeth River runs through Middle Tennessee.
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 9:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) – Those visiting the Harpeth River this week might notice something unusual about the 115-mile river.

A Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation-approved contractor completed a dye test in the Harpeth River near Forrest Crossing on Monday, turning what’s usually a greenish, clear body of water to blood orange, according to the Williamson County Emergency Management Agency.

The dye is a non-hazardous material and there’s no need for concern, according to county officials. Jill Burgin, a spokeswoman for the Williamson County Fire Department, said the dye is used for a water flow test. Burgin said the dye didn’t dissipate as quickly as it should, but the river should return to normal soon.

