‘They fired everything’: Neighbor recalls fatal shooting of teen

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Neighbors who live in a South Nashville apartment complex where a 17-year-old was shot and killed over the weekend say they can’t believe what they heard.

Residents at the Blue Note Apartments said the recent shooting has left them heartbroken and praying for change.

“It was not like one or two shots, they fired everything,” neighbor Jeffery Edwards said. “I was doing some work at the time and, to me, it sounded like somebody just emptied out whatever they had in there. I took a peek outside, but I wasn’t able to see anything.”

That’s when Edwards said he locked his doors and went to bed wondering what had happened.

“I heard every single instant of every single shot,” he said.

Police said Elmer Chacon, 29, drove his truck with two other people inside to the apartment complex on Millwood Drive. Chacon told police the passengers in his vehicle were shot when someone started firing a gun at them. Chacon told police he narrowly avoided the gunfire and was able to get away.

One of the passengers, 17-year-old Jesus Daniel Martinez Garcia, was rushed to the hospital, where doctors say he died. The other person hit is recovering.

Edwards says these shootings seem to be getting worse.

“It’s just another moment inside of this area of just bullets flying constantly,” Edwards said. “It’s becoming a constant issue here.”

The Metro Nashville Police Department Crime Map shows 40 violent offenses in the area over the last few months. Police are investigating the incident and working to track down the suspect.

