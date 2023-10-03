Sumner Co. bleacher project on pause after budget concerns

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Sumner County Schools said they currently can’t receive new bleachers for several high schools whose seating was condemned this year.

The district said they are on a tight timeline and trying to get bleachers at all four schools by next August.

“Bleachers need to be replaced, no disputing that,” Sumner County Commissioner Don Schmit said at an Education Committee meeting Monday night.

Sumner County Schools are trying to do exactly that with the help of the County Commission. They said they are asking them to move $15.8 million from their reserve fund and put it in their capital budget.

The commission tabled the request, saying they need to see where exactly the money is going.

“I have no problem turning loose money if I know what I am paying for,” Commissioner Robert Brown said.

Sumner County Director of Schools Dr. Scott Langford said each time the commission does not move forward, it pushes the bleacher projects back one month. He said he didn’t think to bring a list of expenses to the committee meeting.

“The reality is I don’t want to take a list that I don’t know the cost of yet,” Dr. Langford said. “It’s not good financial stewardship, and we want to be able to tell you if it’s going to cost a certain amount, it’s going to cost that amount.”

Beech High School parent Charles Hagood wants to get the project going so they can say goodbye to the temporary bleachers surrounding the school’s field.

“There should not be a blank check, believe me,” Hagood said. “But we should be able to access those funds that came out of a reserve. You know, if this is not considered an emergency, I don’t know what is quite frankly.”

If the $15.8 million is moved to Sumner County Schools capital budget, they said the plan still must be approved by the school board.

Sumner County Schools said they plan to demolish the old football bleachers at the end of this football season.

