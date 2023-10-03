Study: Middle Tennessee city ranked among best small cities in America

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A new study found 2023′s best small cities in America and a Middle Tennessee city cracked into the top 10.

Not only did Brentwood make the top 10, but this suburb of Nashville was ranked No. 3 behind Carmel, Indiana and Lexington, Massachusetts.

WalletHub conducted the study to help Americans find places that offer a good quality of life and affordability.

“To help Americans put down roots in places offering good quality of life and affordability, WalletHub compared more than 1,300 U.S. cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000 across 45 key indicators of livability. They range from housing costs and school-system quality to restaurants per capita and the crime rate,” the study said.

Other Tennessee cities also made the list like Franklin, Spring Hill and Mount Juliet, among others.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.