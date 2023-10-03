Residents claim major trash issue at Bellevue apartment

BELLEVUE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Residents at a Bellevue apartment complex say trash piling up for days is getting out of hand.

They claim trash has been spilling out from behind dumpster walls for nearly a week.

“This isn’t even the worst of it, I’ve seen it pile up even higher,” Resident Lara Martin said. “So has the maintenance staff.”

Martin said she’s watched the pile grow in the last week at the complex Arrive Bellevue on Old Hickory Boulevard.

“It’s just gross,” Martin said. “When you come into the complex, and you see trash everywhere, and then if it’s windy, it gets blown all over the place, and this just violates so many health codes.”

Martin said the complex’s reason for the trash pile-up is a broken trash compactor.

Other residents say they’ve also reported the issue to apartment management but feel unheard.

“It’s not their top priority,” Resident Natica Brown said. “But if multiple residents and even the person in charge says, ‘Hey this is an issue,’ then it probably should be pushed a little more to the forefront.”

WSMV4 reached out to apartment management asking for a statement about the issue and has not received a response.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.