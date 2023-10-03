Police search Brentwood neighborhood for two burglary suspects

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are urging a Brentwood neighborhood to stay aware as they search for two burglary suspects early Tuesday morning.

According to residents, Brentwood Police are actively searching the Concord Hunt subdivision after a car crashed into the entrance wall on Concord Road and Haverhill Drive.

BPD is combing the area, looking for possibly two male suspects who ran from the crashed car and residents were instructed to lock their doors.

What led to the crash is still unknown.

