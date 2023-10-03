NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Some Nashvillians have noticed KKK flyers have been posted around East Nashville recently, and Metro Nashville Police Department says they’re aware of the flyers.

According to pictures sent to WSMV4, there are two flyers that seem to be circulating around town.

One states that the KKK neighborhood watch is “awake” and asks people to call a hotline if they’re experiencing crime or drug dealers in their neighborhoods. The other is a similar call to action about drugs in the area.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Police investigating KKK flyers posted around East Nashville (WSMV)

