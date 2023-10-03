1 dead after car crashes into Gallatin business

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Gallatin police are investigating a crash that ended with a car inside a business and one person dead early Tuesday morning.

According to the Gallatin Fire Department, a car crashed into Gallatin Title Loans on West Main Street Monday night, which ignited and caused the building to catch fire.

Gallatin Fire crews arrived at the scene and quickly extinguished the fire, but one person in the car was found dead, according to the release.

The Gallatin Title Loans building was closed and no one was inside at the time of the crash but is now considered a total loss, according to GFD.

The Gallatin Fire Marshal and GPD detectives are investigating the incident.

